Garland, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
December 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Spooky Gingerbread Man, a new book by Foresta Norris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On Halloween night, a little old woman and a little old man set out to have a delicious Halloween treat-a gingerbread man! But little do they know, the gingerbread man has other plans! Out of the door the tasty little man is gone with a flash, leading the little old man and woman on a spooky adventure!
About the Author
Foresta Norris is a former teacher who enjoys seeing children not only learn and grow but also be happy and engaged while learning. She currently resides in Tyler, Texas.
The Spooky Gingerbread Man is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-404-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-spooky-gingerbread-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-spooky-gingerbread-man/
