Miami, FL Author Publishes Mystery Novel
December 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMystery of the Fallen Birds, a new book by Dr. Jay R Calkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Danny, a young boy with a big sense of adventure, is concerned when the eagles of his home, Evergreen Island, start tumbling out of the sky, out of control. There is a deadly pesticide intruding on this beautiful island, causing the eagles to get deathly sick. Who would want to hurt such a treasured creature? Danny Collins loves a good mystery to solve, and the harm caused to these eagles is one he must solve before it's too late.
About the Author
Dr. Jay R Calkins is a teacher with a strong background in biology and environmental science. He has recently retired from teaching. He enjoys hiking, biking, wildlife, and bird watching. Calkins is an active volunteer of the Everglades National Park.
Mystery of the Fallen Birds is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-467-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mystery-of-the-fallen-birds/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mystery-of-the-fallen-birds/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
