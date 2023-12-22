El Cajon, CA Author Publishes Romance Novel
December 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFlowers by the Sea, a new book by Linda Fullerton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After suffering a tragic loss, Laura decides to start over in Bodega Bay, California. There, she opens up a nursery and lives in a dream home by the sea. She meets several people, including a lighthouse keeper, and they fall in love. But he has a secret. A ghost of his great-great-grandfather lives in the lighthouse as well. Just as each flower has a meaning, so does each chapter of Laura's life have a meaning that contributes to a beautiful bouquet of love.
About the Author
Linda Fullerton is a retired insurance agent who retired early to become a full-time caregiver for her ninety-year-old mother. She's actively involved with her church and has a deep love of God. Fullerton is also an artist and enjoys painting oil on canvas. Her other hobbies include writing, painting, and working in her flower garden on her one-third acre of land.
Flowers by the Sea is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-153-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/flowers-by-the-sea/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/flowers-by-the-sea/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
