Tulsa, OK Author Publishes Fantasy Book
December 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDewey Doe, a new book by Cody Adam, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dewey Doe is the story of a man receiving power and special abilities from being abused, who lives to stop the devil's actions. He breathes God in every day.
About the Author
Cody Adam is a churchgoer who loves reading and writing stories that mention God, our true creator.
Dewey Doe is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-257-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dewey-doe/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dewey-doe/
