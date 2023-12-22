North Charleston, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
December 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLet's Be Friends, a new book by Harry M. Roper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Let's Be Friends follows two young children as they go about their lives and one day learn that they enjoy each other's company. Even with all the technology we have today and the different interests of so many children, this story shows that kids can learn to be friends naturally and in-person.
About the Author
Harry M. Roper is a retired police officer for over 25 years. He is passionate about education and human services in his community and communities afar. He loves travelling, spending time with family, and riding his motorcycle. He enjoys having a cup of coffee at a unique coffee shop.
Roper is happily married with three beautiful daughters and a gorgeous granddaughter. He currently works for a university where he interacts with students for most of his day. Also, he is a member of several organizations that are community based, one of which he mentors teenage boys.
He has an Associate's degree in criminal justice, a Bachelor of Science in workforce education and development, and a Master's degree in business organization and security management. He is currently working on his doctorate in public administration.
Let's Be Friends is a 24-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-240-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lets-be-friends/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lets-be-friends/
