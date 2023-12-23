Williamsport, PA Author Publishes Romance Novel
December 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPrism: Pheromones, Racism, Identity, Sex, Mysticism, a new book by SheriLou, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bobby and his cousin JR are your standard good-looking, arrogant white American men who come from a privileged Protestant family, and with that comes certain expectations. Be successful, be rich, know your place in this world-and find a lovely white woman to marry.
But the cousins soon discover that you can't help who your heart falls in love with.
Prism introduces us to people who would not normally cross the color line, but who fall in love despite parents, friends, or social norms.
About the Author
SheriLou is a retired military and government worker. She is a member of a senior advisory council, and she also started a knitting group that met two days a week before the Covid shutdown. Other than knitting, her special interests include writing and traveling. Her family consists of two sons.
Prism: Pheromones, Racism, Identity, Sex, Mysticism is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardcover, $33.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-120-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/prism-pheromones-racism-identity-sex-mysticism-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/prism-pheromones-racism-identity-sex-mysticism-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us