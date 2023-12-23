Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
December 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Plate Is Full Today, a new book by Bree Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Who doesn't love a good plate of spaghetti? Oodles of noodles, spicy sauce, and meatballs piled high!
Deliciously decadent and daunting, too. Can the spaghetti ever be untangled without losing a meatball or spilling sauce?
Based on the wisdom of her father, Bree Kelly's My Plate Is Full Today reminds us that messy problems can be solved in bite sized pieces. One noodle at a time!
About the Author
Bree Kelly lives with her son and a calico Manx in Arizona. Education plays a big role in the family's life…except maybe for the cat, who mainly acts as supervisor when they're having fun with food and stories.
My Plate Is Full Today is a 24-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7454-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-plate-is-full-today/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-plate-is-full-today/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
