Canadian Author Publishes Climate Change Novel
December 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Giving Tree… A Metaphor for Climate Change, a new book by Dr. Mark Poznansky & Shoshana Israel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With climate change, we are all facing a very serious existential crisis. This guide is intended for a non-science readership who want to understand the facts and science of global warming and climate change. The Giving Tree: A Metaphor for Climate Change, illustrates the ABCs of climate change and shows how serious a crisis we face, while offering hope and solutions. But first, we have to take the facts of climate change seriously.
About the Author
Mark J. Poznansky, C.M., O.Ont., PhD, is the immediate Past President and CEO of Ontario Genomics, and in retirement he founded Saved by Science (www.savedbyscience.org) - a visionary and forward-thinking website advocating for genomics-enabled technologies including Synthetic Biology. In 2020 he published a book under the same name.
Dr. Poznansky served as President and Scientific Director of Robarts Research and served on the Merck USA Scientific Advisory Leadership Board. He earned his bachelor's and PhD from McGill University School and served as the Associate Dean of Medicine at the University of Alberta.
Shoshana Israel is a marketing and communications professional. She has over 15 years' experience working with non-profit organizations in Canada, the United States, and Israel. She specializes in print and digital media, including creating magazines and films. She lives in Mevaseret Zion, Israel with her husband and four sons.
The Giving Tree… A Metaphor for Climate Change is a 225-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $31.00, eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 9798889254843. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-giving-tree-a-metaphor-for-climate-change-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-giving-tree-a-metaphor-for-climate-change-pb/
