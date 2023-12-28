Waynesboro, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
December 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSomething Even Better, a new book by Sharyn Ferrie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Maya loves her Grandma very much. One afternoon while walking in a park, Maya tells Grandma she doesn't want her to grow old and die, because she's afraid of never seeing her again. Maya's Grandma explains to her that growing older is a natural part of this life gifted to us by God, and nothing to fear.
Something Even Better offers peace and comfort to readers of all ages, reminding us that God has been with us since the first moment of our creation, and that with Him, we know the best is yet to come.
About the Author
Sharyn Ferrie and her husband, David, live in small-town rural, Waynesboro, Tennessee. They are the parents of four adult children and eleven grandchildren. Their greatest joy is talking with them about God and what it means to live in a manner pleasing to Him. They share their home with three rescue dogs, a feisty calico, a timid, free run, black rabbit and a free flight parakeet. They attend the Wayne County Bible Center and enjoy spending time with family and friends, sitting in their gazebo, which overlooks a fresh water, free-flowing creek, where the grandkids love to swim in the hot summer days.
Something Even Better is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $34.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-389-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/something-even-better-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/something-even-better-pb/
