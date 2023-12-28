Beaumont, CA Author Publishes True Story
December 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt's Never Too Late: I Said Yes, After Three Days of Meeting Him, a new book by Arfaye Patrice Paylor and Charles E. Paylor Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Read this wonderful account of two ordinary people from Compton, California, who met at a time when God was working behind the scenes to show forth His glory. You will be so encouraged as you read the true story of It's Never Too Late: I Said Yes, After Three Days of Meeting Him. Be blessed and encouraged as you fill your heart and your mind with hope again. God's best is just beyond your HOPE. It is the author's wish that after the reader finishes this book, they will find that their faith has become much stronger than before as they continue on their own personal journey.
About the Author
Arfaye Patrice Paylor and Charles E. Paylor Sr. are currently assistant pastors who serve along with their Pastor Carolyn Cole, at By Faith Ministries, where she conducts a weekly Discipleship Class. Arfaye has traveled several times to South Africa to encourage teenagers to wait before becoming sexually active with the Dream Girls International Ministries, founded by Mrs. Josie Martin. Arfaye enjoys spending time with her husband of eight-plus-years and family and especially enjoys all sports activities. She recently retired from Los Angeles County after twenty-four-plus years of public service as a secretary.
It's Never Too Late: I Said Yes, After Three Days of Meeting Him is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00, audiobook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-218-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/its-never-too-late-i-said-yes-after-three-days-of-meeting-him/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/its-never-too-late-i-said-yes-after-three-days-of-meeting-him/
