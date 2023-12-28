Riverside, CA Author Publishes Political Book
December 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDemocrats vs. Republicans: Who Will Win If It Ends?, a new book by Minister Elbert Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jesus is frustrated with politicians' lies and killings, all for the love of money. The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godliness and wickedness of people who suppress the truth by their wickedness, since what may be known about God is plain to them because God has made it plain to them. Since the creation of the world, God's invisible qualities-his eternal power and divine nature-have been clearly seen, being understood for what has been made so that people are without excuses.
About the Author
Minister Elbert Davis was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. After a tumultuous childhood, he was able to rise from the ashes and live a fulfilling life, being a father to four children and husband twice. He now resides in Riverside, CA. He has survived some rough times, and now because of his mother Elbert is a minister. Thanks to her praying to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Democrats vs. Republicans: Who Will Win If It Ends? is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-217-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/democrats-vs-republicans-who-will-win-if-it-ends/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/democrats-vs-republicans-who-will-win-if-it-ends/
Contact Information
