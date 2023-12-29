Waynesville, MO Author Publishes Crime Novel
December 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOver the Bluffs, a new book by Lori Parker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The 1960s and 1970s were relaxed decades.
In California, it was no different. But underneath the surface of trusting individuals and peace lay an era of crime-brutal crime. In Over the Bluffs, Lori Parker details the events of two young victims to such crime-and the results of what came after.
Over the Bluffs is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-382-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/over-the-bluffs-a-case-of-stolen-innocence-and-the-ultimate-betrayal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/over-the-bluffs-a-case-of-stolen-innocence-and-the-ultimate-betrayal/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
