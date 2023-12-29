Parkston, SD Author Publishes Children's Book
December 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsZoey's Way Home, a new book by Richard J Jelinek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the African plain many years ago there lived a zebra family. There was a father, a mother, a son and two daughters. One of the daughters was named Zoey. Zoey feels sad because she feels misunderstood by her family. One day, she finds herself alone and away from her herd. Feeling scared and lost, Zoey tries to find her way home.
About the Author
Richard J Jelinek is a wildlife photographer and accomplished world traveler. He has visited 46 countries outside of the United States. Jelinek has also taught elementary school for twenty years.
Zoey's Way Home is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-368-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/zoeys-way-home/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/zoeys-way-home/
