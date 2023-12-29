Ardmore, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Red's Big Sister, a new book by Beth Edwards and illustrated by Jackie Gale, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Angel Ray's Mommy goes to the hospital to deliver her new baby, she is so excited! Angel Ray can't wait to meet her new sister. But when Emmy Beth comes home, Angel Ray can't help but feel jealous. Emmy Beth gets all the attention, and Angel Ray feels left out. In Little Red's Big Sister, Angel Ray learns to love her new baby sister and experience the true joy of unconditional sibling love.
About the Author
Beth Edwards is a transplanted New Yorker, who now lives in Alabama, and loves the South. She received a teaching degree from SUNY Plattsburgh a long time ago. She found her purpose in teaching preschoolers, and did so for over 30 years. Since retiring she has been a reading tutor in her local schools. She is an active volunteer with her church and community.
Edwards is married and has one adult daughter. She and her husband enjoy traveling to see family and have also enjoyed traveling to many of our National Parks
Little Red's Big Sister is her first book. Her education as an author comes from having read thousands of children's books over the years to her daughter, her preschoolers, and during the pandemic, online. Edwards is the big sister of a redhead. Her experiences and those of her granddaughters in love, and her great nieces were used as the basis of this book.
About the Illustrator
My name is Jackie! I'm studying psychology with a minor in art at UAB, and my goal is to become an art therapist. I love all kinds of games and sports, being outdoors, and drawing. My favorite thing to do is to help others expand their knowledge about themselves and about the world.
Little Red's Big Sister is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-259-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-reds-big-sister/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-reds-big-sister/
