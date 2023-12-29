Goshen, IN Author Publishes Children's Book
December 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bubblegum Bully, a new book by Sandra Graham-Logan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Bubblegum Bully tells the story of a gum thief who bullies all the other children in his classroom into giving him their bubblegum. That is, until one day, when his classmates band together and turn the tables on him.
About the Author
Sandra Graham-Logan married Edward Logan, she is a mother of four and grandmother of thirteen, and great grandmother of three. She loves cooking, sewing, arts and crafts. Sandra's love for creative writing stems from her oldest sister that would make up exciting stories and share them with her and her younger siblings. This inspired her to share that same passion with her children and now her grandchildren.
The Bubblegum Bully is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1388-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-bubblegum-bully/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-bubblegum-bully/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us