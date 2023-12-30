Broadview Heights, OH Author Publishes Novel
December 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPlatinum Blackmail, a new book by Jay Atleson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Cryptic messages appear on Mark Sterling's secure iPhone and direct him to visit a website where he discovers photos of him in bed with a teenage girl. Along with explicit instructions to pay a million dollars in blackmail to keep the story from the prying eyes of the media.
Like some modern-day job, Mark finds his sales career sabotaged, his company in danger of bankruptcy, his modeling expectations at a brick wall, and himself the victim of a vicious ship-board attack. Then things get worse. Mark is wanted for murder, his house is blown up and burned to the ground, and he's knee-deep in a cosmic battle for his life against the forces of cyberspace.
Platinum Blackmail is a story of high-tech power, sex, Wicca, murder, and love that displays the intimate psychological thought processes of a somewhat self-consumed man, forced to mature and realize one of life's important lessons: be careful what you wish for since nothing is as it seems.
About the Author
Jay Atleson has worked for Fortune 500 Corporations in Executive Sales and Management, frequently leading his company and the nation in sales.
He has a Master of Arts Degree and two Bachelor of Arts Degrees from Kent State where he taught Sociology. Jay appeared in "Telling Lies in America" and "Renegade Force" as well as "The Drew Carey Television Show."
Atleson lives in Northeast Ohio where he is working on his next novel.
Platinum Blackmail is a 304-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-263-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/platinum-blackmail/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/platinum-blackmail/
