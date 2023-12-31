Enumclaw, WA Author Publishes Historical Novel
December 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFanny and the Amber Necklace, a new book by Kathryn Helms, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fanny and the Amber Necklace is fascinating and sweet, a Cinderella story with a twist. Based on truth, it portrays the struggles and triumphs of Kathryn Helm's maternal Danish grandmother, Fanny, who lived a life of endless adventures.
At nine years old, after witnessing her mother's agonizing suicide, Fanny was sent away alone from Odense, Denmark by her father to a distant aunt. The struggles of life in Berlin make for interesting reading as she adjusts to German culture, learns the language, works at her aunt's millinery shop, attends school, and eventually finds love. The amber necklace, which has been handed down for generations through the women of Fanny's family, gives her strength, faith, and healing.
About the Author
Kathryn Helms is a retired R.N. who has enjoyed writing books and short stories all her life. She has drawers and files full of such manuscripts but never felt she had time to take publishing seriously until now. Yes, an op-ed piece here and there for the local newspapers, and a short story for Guideposts, but nothing more. Nursing, motherhood, farming, and life in general filled Helm's life. She lives with her husband, Richard, on a small farm north of Seattle.
Fanny and the Amber Necklace is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardbound $30.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-414-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fanny-and-the-amber-necklace-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fanny-and-the-amber-necklace-pb/
