Chamberlain, SD Author Publishes Spiritual Book
December 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFarmers of Light: Do You Have Ears?, a new book by James R. Ristau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Soil heath = Soul health. Does the Bible have anything to say about how we should farm our land?
Managing environmental issues requires an acceptance of a Creator and a Savior. Farmers and ranchers have an especially important responsibility as caretakers of God's garden and to provide healthy food for their communities.
Farmers of Light explores the scientific and spiritual elements of being a farmer in today's world, from the creation of the universe all the way to how regeneration of the soil compares to the regeneration of our souls. For the Christian farmer, the thought-provoking questions within inspire introspection and renewed faith in God and modern-day practices to care for the land God has provided.
About the Author
James R. Ristau has worn many hats over his life, and will likely wear many more, but he obtained both his faith and farming experience while growing up on a farm near Mansfield, SD. He enjoys hunting and fishing, and his current passion lies in soil health and the unseen biological community that lives in the soil.
Ristau is a graduate of South Dakota State University with a degree in Environmental Management. He currently owns and operates a consulting business called AgConnection. In the past he has worked for SD Corn as Director of Sustainability, Pheasants Forever as a Farm Bill Biologist, SD Game, Fish and Parks as Conservation Technician, and was self employed as a hunting and fishing guide in SD.
Ristau is married to his wife Karen and together they have five children. He is a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain, SD.
Farmers of Light: Do You Have Ears? is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardbound $28.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-354-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/farmers-of-light-do-you-have-ears-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/farmers-of-light-do-you-have-ears-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
