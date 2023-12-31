Pollock, TX Authors Publish Book on Policing
December 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Dark Side of the Badge: A Texas Tragedy, a new book by Dr. Terry Free and Dr. Daphne Free, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Dark Side of the Badge: A Texas Tragedy exposes the history of the dark side of policing. Drs. Terry and Daphne Free integrate research combined with personal experiences in policing and bring to light stories that happen in policing that never make it to public light, including those stories behind the scenes.
Those who are interested in policing will be able to avoid the pitfalls of agencies, and the public will realize the need to elect and hire qualified people in policework, which is of utmost importance.
About the Author
Both Drs. Terry and Daphne Free are Texas police officers with over twenty-six years of combined experience. They own and operate a martial arts school, security company, and a fire and environmental company. They also both hold Advanced Peace Officer certifications and doctorates in Organizational Leadership.
The Dark Side of the Badge: A Texas Tragedy is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-218-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-dark-side-of-the-badge-a-texas-tragedy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-dark-side-of-the-badge-a-texas-tragedy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us