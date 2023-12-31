Austin, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsART-E: …On Life, Love, and Death, a new book by Carolina R.E, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Art-E, Carolina R.E invites the reader into the complex world of emotions that dwell in what we call the human experience. People find comfort, simplicity, and new perspectives within the pages of her poetry. With poems in both English and Spanish, Art-E is the perfect gift to your special someone.
About the Author
Carolina R.E is an author and engineer living in Austin, Texas. She enjoys learning and writing in the subjects of philosophy, theology, and mathematics. In addition to learning, she likes martial arts, which include Shotokan karate, and currently practices intermediate Jiu Jitsu.
ART-E: …On Life, Love, and Death is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardbound $31.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-463-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/art-e-on-life-love-and-death-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/art-e-on-life-love-and-death-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
