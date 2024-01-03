Mobile, AL Author Publishes Poetry Journal
January 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThirty-Three: A Poetic Device, a new book by Angelica Howard and Ajia Z. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thirty-Three: A Poetic Device is a poetry journal. Journaling has always been a creative and therapeutic outlet for us as women. We wrote in diaries as young girls, and now we have something for the thirty-three-year-old version of ourselves. Authors Angelica Howard and Ajia Z. Johnson let the poetic emotions of their younger selves motivate them to create this poetic device with the intention to inspire and provoke thought no matter how good, bad, or ugly that may be; journaling helps to get it out. Howard and Johnson encourage readers to honor their own thoughts through the journal prompts. Life is what you make it, and when you are intentional about your desires, by writing them down and making them plain, magic happens.
About the Author
Angelica Howard is a thirty-three-year-old educator and entrepreneur. She is a student of life whose main goal is to expose young people to culture, art, balance, and discipline. Throughout her ten years of teaching English, public speaking, debate, and life skills, she is now a graduation coach where she encourages and prepares young people to be college and career ready.
Ajia is a thirty-three-year-old wife and mom of five. She is an entrepreneur and certified life coach. After being forced to retire from styling hair due to an injured wrist, she began putting her all into her first passion, which is words, essentially writing books and speaking. She most recently launched a podcast called Alchemy with Ajia Z. and hosts group and one-on-one life-coaching sessions for men and women of all ages.
Ajia and Angelica started a lifestyle brand called Heirlvnd that provides tools for building generational wealth through fashion.
Thirty-Three: A Poetic Device is a 92-page hardbound with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3096-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thirty-three-a-poetic-device/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thirty-three-a-poetic-device/
