Central Square, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
January 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFifi Fafa the Ornery Little Alligator, a new book by Steven L. Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fifi Fafa the Ornery Little Alligator is the story is about an actual alligator named Fifi Fafa. When Fifi Fafa first saw Steve Martin, Fifi Fafa actually did a backflip! A story about unconventional friends, Fifi Fafa the Ornery Little Alligator keeps a bright spirit and shows that anyone can find happiness in unlikely places.
About the Author
Steven L. Martin is a lineman and a father of two incredible young men, who are his inspiration. Steven works long hours and is away sometimes for weeks, which makes Steven's time with his sons special. Steven has been an artist all his life, finding beauty where others didn't.
Fifi Fafa the Ornery Little Alligator is a 26-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-327-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fifi-fafa-the-ornery-little-alligator/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fifi-fafa-the-ornery-little-alligator/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
