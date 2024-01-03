Orlando, FL Author Publishes Short Story Collection
January 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Realms of Waters, a new book by Anthony Waters, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
You're cordially invited to enter the four Realms of Waters. Each realm has a unique story to explore. Do you yearn for action and adventure? Does an emotional story pull a few heart strings? Can you brave the horrors of the night? Or do magic and mythical creatures tickle your fantasy?
Do you dare to venture these realms?
About the Author
Anthony Waters has always loved venturing through the pages of a good story ever since he could read. He has written multiple stories ever since he was young. Eventually it led him to pursue a bachelor's degree in fine arts in Creative Writing and English.
He currently resides in Orlando, Florida, where he continues to work in other works such as the next volume of The Realms of Waters and a novel.
When he's not writing, he loves spending time with his cat Kion, volunteering with a cat adoption agency, going to the movies and spending time with family and friends, which are the driving force in his writing career.
The Realms of Waters is a 124-page hardbound with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-396-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-realms-of-waters/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-realms-of-waters/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us