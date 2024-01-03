Forest Hill, TX Author Publishes Short Story Collection
January 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeriously???: Collection of Short Stories, a new book by Dannetta Sherray Holmes-Hollins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ranging from mystery to cliffhangers to country folklore, Seriously??? is a collection of short stories to capture your mind and entertain. With never a dull moment, the author hopes to leave readers speechless and inspire budding writers to follow their dreams and put their creative ideas "on paper."
About the Author
Dannetta Sherray Holmes-Hollins has several hobbies and special interests, including writing, singing, and traveling. Hollins also has a keen interest in music, meeting new people, world history, and giving back to her community by making donations to the less fortunate and other charitable organizations. Hollins is married and has two adult children through a blended family. Extended family includes, her mother, several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins-whom she loves dearly.
Seriously???: Collection of Short Stories is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-236-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/seriously-collection-of-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/seriously-collection-of-short-stories/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
