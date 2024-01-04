Greenville, SC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
January 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAngel, a new book by Petra Laurent, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sarah, a Greek girl from New York, is about to begin her senior year in a small North Carolina town. Being new is never easy but Sarah's not looking to fit in. She plans to spend the year helping her dad pay the bills and her younger brother adjust. After that, she's off to college.
She doesn't expect to find her first real best friend. Or to somehow catch the eye of Lakeview High's All-Star athlete. Most of all, she doesn't expect to fall for him. Jamie Nelson is the guy everyone's crushing on. And Sarah has good reason to avoid those.
The force of their feelings catch both by surprise. To complicate things more, Sarah discovers a family secret she must confront and overcome. The last thing she needs is drama with the populars. But Jamie's no quitter. Superstar or not, he knows a girl like Sarah will only happen once to him. What he doesn't know is what to do about it.
Senior year becomes high-stakes as Sarah and Jamie deal with social barriers, hidden truths and the grip of first love - to discover they will never be the same again.
About the Author
Petra Laurent is a native of Charlotte and the daughter of Greek immigrants. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she resides in Greenville, South Carolina with her husband and children. Angel is her first novel in the Feminesse Series, which aims to empower strong and wholesome young women.
Angel is a 352-page paperback with a retail price of $23.99 (eBook $18.99). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-169-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/angel-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/angel-pb/
