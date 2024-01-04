York, PA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
January 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn-Between: Speed beyond the speed of light, a new book by Tom Ryscavage, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jimmy sees a vessel he cannot explain hovering in a field. He returns to campus and, after some prodding, shares his experience with his friend Mark. Ten years later, Mark reenters Jim's life and turns it inside out with a discovery that radically alters the concepts of human existence.
A thought-provoking and thrilling adventure, In-Between follows Jimmy as he and a network of like-minded people spread the word while trying to evade government detection and interference. The knowledge they share is mind-blowing and world-changing, so those in power want to control it so they can remain in power and at the head of the pack. The author hopes this book answers many readers' questions and sparks many new ones for them to ask.
About the Author
Tom Ryscavage is a retired orthopedic surgeon.
In-Between: Speed beyond the speed of light is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-344-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/in-between-speed-beyond-the-speed-of-light/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/in-between-speed-beyond-the-speed-of-light/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us