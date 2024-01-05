Gig Harbor, WA Author Publishes Poetry
January 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Honest Christian Poet, a new book by Chuck Worthy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"An Honest Christian Poet is a reflection of my journey through this life. In it, you will find my thoughts, fears, views, passions, struggles, and faith. With the reading of this book comes an understanding of all that I am. It is honest, open, and leaves nothing hidden." – Author Chuck Worthy
Chuck Worthy was born into a Navy family and they traveled extensively. He and his sisters spoke conversational Spanish when they returned from Puerto Rico and had Scottish accents upon their return from Holy Loch, Scotland. Worthy was in the Navy, which took he and his wife, Linda, to Adak, Alaska and Argentia, Newfoundland. Worthy's youngest sister is a Naval Academy Grad and married to a Naval Academy Grad. Worthy and his wife, as Worthy Music Ministries, have produced musical events for the military, cities, municipalities, churches, civic groups, and other venues such as Seattle Center (the cultural heart of Seattle). Husband and wife are both published song writers and poets. While in high school, Worthy lettered in music and football, received a Presidential Nomination to the Naval Academy, and by selective invitation attended American Legions Boys State. While in the Navy, he was a Data Systems Technician and is now a Master Accredited Solutions Expert. Husband and wife are both Board Members At Large of the Tacoma Events Commission.
An Honest Christian Poet is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-362-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/an-honest-christian-poet-in-the-dead-of-winter-i-have-seen-a-wondrous-thing/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-honest-christian-poet-in-the-dead-of-winter-i-have-seen-a-wondrous-thing/
