Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Marriage Advice
January 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Secrets to a Happy Marriage of Nearly Half a Century - and Beyond, a new book by Terry Ring Schonwald and Avi Schonwald, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Both Avi and Terry's parents set examples for their children for a happy, loving marriage. The Secrets to a Happy Marriage of Nearly Half a Century - and Beyond emphasizes communication, affection, and taking care of yourself as well. Avi and Terry hope readers gain and work at a successful, loving relationship, physically and emotionally.
About the Author
Terry Ring Schonwald was born in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from the University of Minnesota. She enjoyed an extensive career in television and coordinated the National Emmy Awards for NBC. Terry also volunteered at her children's school, running their Media Center for many years, receiving a commendation from the L.A. Mayor for her work. She is the proud mother of one son and one daughter, who urged her to write "Parenting Secrets Your Kids Want You to Know". She and her husband have resided in L.A. for nearly half a century.
The Secrets to a Happy Marriage of Nearly Half a Century - and Beyond is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-112-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
