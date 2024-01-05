New York, NY Author Publishes Horror Novel
January 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Girl Who Cried Wolf, a new book by Ruben Vasquez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the foothills of The Adirondacks, a terrible evil is growing. Long buried in secrecy and The Mists of Time, a long dormant war between mortal enemies is sparked back to life when a girl unwittingly stumbles into it.
When Taina Sierra leaves Manhattan for upstate New York, she had no idea that it would come with a steep price.
Her only assets for survival: Silverado, Bullet and Gunn, her three, large German Shepherds-and they will do anything for her—- even die for her.
The Girl Who Cried Wolf is a taut well-written tale of suspense. The setting of the story, the vivid characters, and the detailed dialogue make it a fun read thriller novel. As the characters develop and the plot thickens, the reader will be on the edge of their seat waiting to find out what happens. The author's gory, gruesome details make it a can't miss horror story!
The Girl Who Cried Wolf is a 1120-page hardbound with a retail price of $53.00 (eBook $48.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-048-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-girl-who-cried-wolf/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-girl-who-cried-wolf/
