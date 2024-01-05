Fishers, IN Author Publishes Book on The History of a Princess
January 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAlexandra Ghika of Romania: The Lost Princess and Her Chicago Roots, a new book by Jacqueline P. Passey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Alexandra Ghika of Romania: The Lost Princess and Her Chicago Roots is the fascinating history of Princess Alexandra Ghika of Romania, who gave up her royal life and fled her country during WWII in order to save her children.
About the Author
Jacqueline P. Passey had a varied career. Her most successful venture was being a mother raising 6 children. She was married to a national recognized clinical chemist. Jackie is an adventurer who loves spelunking. She is a skilled baker and a better genealogist. Jackie caught the genealogy bug when she was 13 and has never recovered. She has enjoyed helping others learn to love genealogy by directing two genealogy libraries. She taught genealogy on two college campuses in Oklahoma, Rose State College and The Downtown College Consortium. She has lectured for many different genealogy conferences and the Scottish festival in Salado Texas. She has authored 11 books on several different family members. She's considered the main author of a book about the Schweppenhauser/heiser family in the Philadelphia historical society library.
Alexandra Ghika of Romania: The Lost Princess and Her Chicago Roots is a 122-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4036-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/alexandra-ghika-of-romania-the-lost-princess-and-her-chicago-roots/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/alexandra-ghika-of-romania-the-lost-princess-and-her-chicago-roots/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us