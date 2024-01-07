Centreville, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
January 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLet's Get Batty!, a new book by Jo Ann Atcheson Gray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sara loves Batty! Time for a Birthday/Halloween Celebration!
All bat friends join in!
Let's Get Batty! is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-295-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lets-get-batty-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lets-get-batty-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
