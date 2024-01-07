Far Rockaway, NY Author Publishes Thriller Novel
January 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMine: I Won't Share You with Anyone Else, a new book by Ynejah Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bakeem Elliot, a doctor at the Sunnyside Correctional Facility for the Clinically Insane, meets his new patient Nancy Hobbs for a routine evaluation, only to find himself captivated by her. With an overworked wife and no love life, Bakeem decides to take matters into his own hands to spice things up. Attempting to navigate work, pleasure, and a home life is challenging, but Bakeem is up for the task. How far will he go to have his cake and eat it too? And in the end will it all go as planned? Everything has a price, but what exactly will he pay?
Mine: I Won't Share You with Anyone Else is a 292-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardbound $34.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-020-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mine-i-wont-share-you-with-anyone-else-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mine-i-wont-share-you-with-anyone-else-pb/
