Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Book on Africa
January 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Snake's Nest: Eritrea, a one man show; A country in ruin & a factory of 21st century unschooled children, a new book by Tsilal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story of Africa is quite complicated and full of twists. It is a continent with a vast amount of diversity and cultures, as well as endless resources, both human and natural, but emerging warlords and dictators in the 21st century wreak havoc on their countries and citizens. The best example of this is the president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki. The goal of The Snake's Nest is to expose the horrors and miscarriages of justice Eritreans face every day at the hands of their leaders and make a larger audience aware of the extensive violence against women, young people, and those attempting to flee the country.
About the Author
Tsilal is a humanitarian involved in medical missions, primarily in Africa. Author currently resides in the United States and works in the medical field.
The Snake's Nest: Eritrea, a one man show; A country in ruin & a factory of 21st century unschooled children is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-054-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-snakes-nest-eritrea-a-one-man-show-a-country-in-ruin-a-factory-of-21st-century-unschooled-children/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-snakes-nest-eritrea-a-one-man-show-a-country-in-ruin-a-factory-of-21st-century-unschooled-children/
