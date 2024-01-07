Lake City, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
January 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNever Give Up, a new book by S. L. Frandle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After the sudden death of an old friend and classmate, Dusty travels back to his hometown to attend the funeral. Visiting his old haunts and catching up with pals he hasn't seen in years, Dusty is sent on a journey into nostalgia, reliving the carefree days of high school. Standing on a precipice of his own life and post-college career, Dusty finds himself torn between his past and his future, the comfort of old relationships and the allure of new ones. Never Give Up is a story of loyalty, loss, and ultimately, hope.
About the Author
S. L. Frandle was born and raised in Southern Minnesota. Although he has written other material, mostly educational and technical, this is his first fictional novel. After many years he was finally encouraged by his wife and daughter to finish writing a story he started years ago. With that encouragement as well as the inspiration of other books, he finally decided to finish the dream of spinning an intriguing tale into a work of fiction. With a vast background in education, S. L. Frandle is using that knowledge and finishing a couple children's books to be published in the future. He currently resides in Lake City, Florida with his wife.
Never Give Up is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-357-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-young-mans-sad-yet-fun-humorous-and-exciting-ten-day-trip-back-home-or-an-unforgettable-ten-day-journey-back-home-what-could-happen-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/never-give-up-a-young-mans-sad-yet-fun-humorous-and-exciting-ten-day-trip-back-home-or-an-unforgettable-ten-day-journey-back-home-what-could-happen-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
