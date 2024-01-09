Godlan Achieves Spot on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2023
January 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., January 9, 2024 - Godlan, a specialist in software solutions and business performance consulting, including industrial automation (IIoT), CPQ, and ERP, announced that they have been honored with placement on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2023, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of financial software.
"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.
Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue and those firms chosen represent a wide range of size and many different software publishers of accounting software. A report that includes the organizations selected for 2023's VAR Stars list is downloadable at www.erpglobalinsights.com.
"Godlan is extremely proud to be recognized by Bob Scott's VAR Stars 2023 as one of the top 100 firms in the world. Our goal is for each client to have an amazing experience as we help them on their journey of success & growth," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc.
With an expertise in manufacturing and connected industries, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last ten years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2023, Infor Partner of the Year three years running, and have been strengthening leading businesses for over 39 years. For more information, visit www.godlan.com.
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 23 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott's Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.
About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading business performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. With a focus on business performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout leading organizations.
