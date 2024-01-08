Thomas Steiner appointed as New CEO of X1F

Hamburg, January 8, 2024 – On January 1, 2024, Thomas Steiner assumed the role of CEO at X1F. With his extensive experience and a clear vision for the future, Steiner will play an important role in the further development and continued growth of the company.Thomas Steiner, an experienced industry expert with profound knowledge of regulated markets, was previously partner at BearingPoint, where he was responsible for the global banking and capital markets business.In his new role at X1F, he will play a key role in the strategic direction and strengthening of the company's market position. His focus will be on developing a common vision and strengthening relationships with customers and partners."Our goal at X1F is to optimally align our services with the needs of our customers and to establish ourselves as a leading player in the European market for technology and management consulting. 'Ex Uno Fonte', our brand promise, stands for comprehensive digital transformation from a single source. We combine the flexibility of a medium-sized company with the expertise of a large technology consultant to offer our clients holistic, customized solutions," explains Steiner.Richard Lustig, Investment Director at Ufenau Capital Partners, also comments positively on the acquisition of Steiner: "Since our investment in 2020, the group has grown from initially 200 employees to over 1,000 today and continued to intensify its focus on Financial Services and regulated customer industries. We are delighted to have won over Thomas Steiner for X1F and its next growth stage."The X1F Group offers technology and transformation consulting from a single source, supporting banks, insurance companies, industry and the public sector in the digital transformation with a full service offering. Under its umbrella, X1F bundles specialized, innovative and complementary services for business process and management consulting, platform integration, data analytics, artificial intelligence, security, identity & access management as well as cloud architecture and IT infrastructure. X1F as a holding company, in which funds of the Swiss private investor group Ufenau Capital Partners hold the majority stake, generates annual revenues of more than 150 million euros with its eleven corporate subsidiaries and more than 1000 employees. It offers IT solutions at 37 locations in Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia.