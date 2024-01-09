Palm Beach Gardens, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
January 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMiracles, Masterpieces, and the Madonna, a new book by Prof. Aban P. Kavasmaneck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Traveling around the world has led to an awe-inspiring spiritual collection that will leave people feeling passionate to learn more. This life changing journey has led to more stories and art that should be shared.
About the Author
Danny Earl has always had an overactive imagination and has been making up stories since he was a young child. In the past few years, he has lived and worked in California, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas - he goes wherever he feels God leads him. He's passionate about Batman (always wearing a Batman belt buckle, shirt and socks), the Bible, and dragons and dinosaurs.
Miracles, Masterpieces, and the Madonna is a 310-page hardbound with a retail price of $95.00 (eBook $90.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-001-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/miracles-masterpieces-and-the-madonna-a-mothers-journey-of-faith-and-revelation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/miracles-masterpieces-and-the-madonna-a-mothers-journey-of-faith-and-revelation/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us