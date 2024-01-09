TOBAM Names New Senior Appointments in New York and Paris Goal to Enhance Management and Human Rights Expertise
January 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsParis-based asset manager TOBAM (www.tobam.fr), has named Philippe Bolopion as its New-York based Managing Director, LBRTY product leader and Co-Head of Long-Term Investing, and Christophe Lemarié as its Paris-based Chief Operating Officer. Each appointment is effective immediately.
TOBAM is a quant- and research-driven asset manager and developer of the patented Maximum Diversification® and LBRTY® strategies. Its recently launched LBRTY strategy seeks to substantially mitigate the exposure to autocratic regimes and the risks they pose to investors.
Key Takeaways:
• Philippe Bolopion joins as Managing Director, LBRTY Strategy leader and Co-Head of Long-Term Investing and will be based in New York.
• Christophe Lemarié joins as Executive Board Member, Chief Operating Officer and CFO and will be based in Paris.
Philippe Bolopion started his career as a journalist, covering the United Nations for le Monde and other media including France 24 and Radio France Internationale. He is joining TOBAM from Human Rights Watch, where he spent many years first in advocacy and later as Deputy Executive Director and Chief of Staff. Philippe's previous experience in the field of Human Rights will add significant expertise to the LBRTY® strategy. He will also join TOBAM's Civil and Democratic Rights Committee to help assess country risk alongside other international experts. Bolopion will focus on business development for the LBRTY® strategy, co-lead long-term investing and support research, and marketing and communications related to LBRTY®.
Christophe Lemarié joins TOBAM from Amundi, where he was Head of Cross Border Products, spearheading the development of the group's cross-border platform. His previous roles have included: CEO of Société Générale Gestion, a subsidiary of Amundi; Head of Equities and Multi-Asset at Crédit Agricole Asset Management; and Head of Marketing and Head of Financial Engineering at Crédit Lyonnais Asset Management.
In his role at TOBAM, Lemarié will notably oversee finance, corporate governance, HR, operations, compliance and legal, as well as client experience and strategy. Lemarié brings nearly 30 years' experience to further enhance TOBAM's operational excellence to support the organization's growth and international development strategy.
TOBAM has been active in the field of Human Rights since 2009, promoting democracy and civil liberties through philanthropy first, then through research. The appointment of Philippe Bolopion follows the launch of LBRTY®, TOBAM's Civil and Democratic Rights Strategy.
Launched in the summer of 2023, TOBAM's new LBRTY® strategy leverages its long-standing, quantitative expertise to systematically assess risks, in particular those associated with a lack of civil liberties and democratic rights, as well as its unique know-how in portfolio construction and correlations. TOBAM's LBRTY® portfolios substantially mitigate the exposure to autocratic regimes and the risks they pose to investors.
TOBAM's original and extensive research in that field reaches four main conclusions:
1. There is an autocracy risk driver.
2. The autocracy risk driver is negatively rewarded over time.
3. Most of a portfolio's exposure to the autocracy risk driver is indirect.
4. The autocracy risk driver is independent from other risk drivers.
The new LBRTY® strategy is available via three UCITS-Luxembourg-registered equities vehicles, a global fund, a global ex-US fund and an emerging markets fund. The strategy is also available via three live indices. The indices are published with a 2008 start date, illustrating the potential benefits of the approach over the last 15 years.
Commenting on the appointments, Yves Choueifaty, CEO and CIO at TOBAM, said: "We are excited to welcome Christophe and Philippe to TOBAM. Given his extensive industry experience, particularly in strategy and cross-border business development, Christophe is an extremely strong addition to our leadership team.
"Philippe's hiring complements the launch of our LBRTY® Strategy and strengthens our ability to assess civil and democratic rights risk factors in our portfolios.
"The lack of civil and democratic rights is an underestimated risk factor. Philippe's appointment strengthens our focus on long-term investing and helps us improve our portfolios' risk reward through a greater expertise in lowering the risks generated by corporations exposed to autocratic governments."
Philippe Bolopion said: "I got to know TOBAM through its support for Human Rights Watch and became excited about the transformative potential of the LBRTY® strategy. With democracy receding around the world and human rights often overlooked in financial decisions, TOBAM's approach is refreshing and timely. More investors are realizing that autocracy is bad for business, for their bottom line and for the world. Thanks to its unique blend of quantitative expertise, research capacity and out-of-the-box thinking, TOBAM offers innovative solutions that best serve the long-term interests of its clients in a world rocked by geopolitical risk."
Christophe Lemarié said: "I am thrilled to have joined a team of such strong professionals with solid convictions and dedication to developing long-term investment solutions. TOBAM has a track record of approaching asset management from a different point of view to capture value that isn't apparent to others."
About TOBAM
TOBAM is an asset management company offering innovative capabilities designed to maximize the benefits of scientific research to build efficient investment exposures. TOBAM's expertise relies on 3 core pillars:
• TOBAM's Maximum Diversification® approach, supported by original, patented research and a mathematical definition of diversification, provides clients with diversified core exposure, in equity and fixed income markets.
• A research-driven, Solutions division (TOBAMSolutions®), dedicated to building customized solutions and services to sophisticated institutional investors,
• A LBRTY® strategy range, which aims to help investors substantially mitigate their exposure to autocratic regimes in their portfolio.
In line with its mission statement and commitment to diversification, TOBAM also launched a satellite activity (CRYPTOBAM®) on cryptocurrencies in 2017.
TOBAM Maximum Diversification®, TOBAMSolutions®, TOBAM LBRTY® and CRYPTOBAM® illustrate TOBAM's systematic "out of the box" dedication to demanding investors.
TOBAM manages over $6 billion (USD) (as of 30 December 2022). Its team includes 44 finance professionals based in Paris, New York and Dublin.
For more information, please visit: www.tobam.fr
