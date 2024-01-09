Viroqua, WI Author Publishes Book about Rural Life in America
January 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRural Story Book: Memories and Fabrications, a new book by Lance J. Clough, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Going fishing with your brother, a one-room schoolhouse, building a fort in a woodpile, picking berries as a family, and little Jay repeatedly falling in the lake, these entertaining stories reflect the rural environment in which author Lance J. Clough was raised. Rural Story Book: Memories and Fabrications helps readers see the freedom and closeness rural living provided in the 1950s. Some accounts are unique to that era. Others tell of activities and adventures two brothers find as they interact with others and their early life settings. In the author's words, "The 'new jeans' story actually happened and I still have trouble believing we actually did that stuff!"
About the Author
Lance J. Clough's hobbies consist of antiquing and chair refinishing-if needed-and seat caning/weaving. It relaxes him. Clough was an antique dealer for a short while, but personal health issues made him discontinue it. Reading is his all-encompassing activity. Clough enjoys books from about 1860 to1960. He likes reading American History, especially WWI. He and his wife also enjoy traveling by auto to Southern and Western states. He has family in Texas and Nevada, and grandchildren fill much of his time. His life's work involves food processing and the last thirty-two years of his work history involves federal and state inspection activities.
Rural Story Book: Memories and Fabrications is a 226-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-142-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rural-story-book-memories-and-fabrications/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rural-story-book-memories-and-fabrications/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us