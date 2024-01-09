FALCO'S BASS GUITAR AT DOROTHEUM AUCTION / First electric bass of Falco to be auctioned on January 31 in Vienna, Austria
January 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFalco (1957-1998) made music history and is considered a pioneer of German rap. With his 1985 hit Rock Me Amadeus, he remains the only German-speaking musician to reach the top of the US Billboard charts.
Dorotheum is now auctioning his first electric bass, which the artist played during performances with the Viennese anarchic rock band Drahdiwaberl. Bids can be submitted on the Dorotheum website from January 9 to 31, 2024 (starting bid €10,000, www.dorotheum.com/falco-en). A guitar case will also be auctioned.
The Fender Jazz Bass is a cult instrument in pop and rock history. Falco gifted it to his longtime friend Billy Filanowski in 1983, who is now putting his former birthday present up for auction. "FOR BILL FROM HANS, 15.11.1983" reads Falco's dedication on the musical instrument.
Billy Filanowski had been Falco's closest companion since his youth and appeared in numerous Falco music videos. The recipient had the plexiglass case made for the bass decorated with a gray moiré fabric, similar to the one used for one of Falco's stage suits designed by Helmut Lang (this suit is currently preserved in the Wien Museum).
On January 31, the instrument will be auctioned in the artist's hometown: located in the heart of Vienna since 1707, Dorotheum is the leading auction house in Central Europe. Dorotheum unites such segments of the arts as Old Master Paintings and Contemporary Art with antiques ranging from Jugendstil, porcelain, silver, and furniture to design, jewelry, and watches.
Online catalogue:
www.dorotheum.com/falco-en
More information:
DOROTHEUM
Doris Krumpl
Tel. +43-1-51560-406
doris.krumpl@dorotheum.at
www.dorotheum.com
