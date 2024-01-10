Kenwood, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBrooke and Brody: Book 1 : A New Adventure, a new book by Katy M. Domer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After moving with their parents to Costa Rica, Brooke and Brody are stuck with each other, at least for the summer, (Good thing they get along!) So, imagine their surprise when they find something unexpected in Brody's bedroom that takes them on an adventure of a lifetime.
Come along with Brooke and Brody as they unravel a mystery, and maybe make a friend or two along the way.
About the Author
Katy M. Domer lives in Northern California and works for a Medical Foundation, writing in her spare time. She always had desired to write a children's book and found inspiration in the natural beauty of her family Navarro, California property. Domer enjoys spending time with her boyfriend and daughter hiking, camping, and boating. She also enjoys spending time with her extended family and friends-be it for game night, movie night, or traveling.
Brooke and Brody: Book 1 : A New Adventure is a 82-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3188-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/brooke-and-brody-book-1-a-new-adventure/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/brooke-and-brody-book-1-a-new-adventure/
Contact Information
