San Diego, California Author Publishes Children's Book
January 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDadisi the Young Ram: Illustrated, a new book by Floyd Jackson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Dadisi the Young Ram: Illustrated is a short story about curiosity and how the curiosity of the young rams often caused them to run away from the security of their families. Because they lived on a higher plane, their journey usually took them into the lower valley.
The lower valley was different in terrain and people, but every bit as beautiful as the tranquil, high places to which Dadisi was accustomed. His youth and vigor naively gives him a false sense of security that allows his curiosity to rule. He is unaware that the people of the lower valley are used to seeing the runaway rams and that most do not return to the higher plane. They are fully aware of what prevents them, but they cannot interfere.
He's unaware of the predators who await him and look forward to his coming due to his curiosity in the lower valley. He's also unaware that from the moment he left the higher plane, he was observed and followed by a higher source. Dadisi, like all the others, is unaware that their decision to run away to the lower valley was one of life and death.
About the Author
Floyd Jackson was born in the Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1955, the oldest of six children. To him, his life has been anything but successful, but he knows as he looks back, he's had all the opportunities to be successful.
Jackson acknowledges and takes full responsibility for his past and likewise for his future. He has envisioned himself as a writer since he was a child, but he never did the things to make his vision come true. Dadisi: The Young Ram: Illustrated is a reflection of himself, and he plans to use this small book as a springboard to tell all children about the glowing berry bush that he depicts in my book. Yes! Jackson fell victim to drugs (the glowing berry bush), and he feels special to have survived, but not without many losses, and he feels compelled to fight against recreational drugs. So Dadisi: The Young Ram: Illustrated was created, and it will be the vessel in which he uses to write about many other subjects. It's the beginning of Jackson's passion to write. Jackson is a person who accidentally fell off a horse and consciously chose to remount and ride successfully to his destination of success.
Dadisi the Young Ram: Illustrated is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-311-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, PA. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dadisi-the-young-ram-illustrated/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/dadisi-the-young-ram-illustrated/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
