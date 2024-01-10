New York, NY Author Publishes Biography
January 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsErzi: Fragments of a Life, a new book by Erzi Ognjenovic-Lang & Dr. Zoran Svorcan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thirty years ago, when Dr. Zoran Svorcan came to New York to work as a psychiatrist, he found himself looking through his grandmother Erzi's memorabilia from long past and came upon a manuscript documenting her life as a Jewish woman between World War I and World War II. Her written account ends before her capture and imprisonment in Auschwitz, where she died. Her story brings her struggle as a Jewish woman to life in a volatile time in history.
Dr. Svorcan has taken his grandmother's words and brings them to a new audience, along with more up-to-date information and additions to provide contemporary details of family members and those who knew her. Illuminating, heart wrenching, and thought-provoking, Erzi is a treasured account of a life lived and its continuing effects for generations to come.
Erzi: Fragments of a Life is a 232-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-339-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/erzi-fragments-of-a-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/erzi-fragments-of-a-life/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us