Riverside, CA Author Publishes Western Story Collection
January 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGhost Town: Spooky Stories of the Old West, a new book by Richard Brent Reed, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Old West has intrigued the imaginations of many over the years, drawing people in with the mystery and wonders of the wilderness, gun fights, and stories of heroes and villains. But there is more than meets the eye to the Old West: there is a wild magic that lives within the bones that make up the land. Ghost Town: Spooky Stories of the Old West takes the supernatural and places it into the heart of the Western. With tales of ghost towns, spells, mysterious and mystical women, and everything in between, the genre of the Supernatural Western is born.
About the Author
Richard Brent Reed has been a teacher and attorney with experience in acting, directing, and writing for the stage. He enjoys music, geology, history, horticulture, natural history, and paleontology.
Ghost Town: Spooky Stories of the Old West is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-155-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ghost-town-spooky-stories-of-the-old-west/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ghost-town-spooky-stories-of-the-old-west/
