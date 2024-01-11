Akron, OH Author Publishes Poetic Memoir of a Marriage
January 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsForever Always and More: The End of a Love Story, a new book by Sue Kitzmiller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Forever Always and More: The End of a Love Story captures the author's life with her late husband Chris in chronological order from their first meeting to his death. Sue and Chris' life together is told through a series of poems, authored by Chris, and the author's reflections.
As a book of hope, the author is faced with a choice: wallow in grief or decide to move forward alone. The author hopes readers can find comfort and explore their many choices to reshape their futures using her reflections as a guide.
About the Author
Sue Kitzmiller is a mother of four children and a grandmother of eleven children. She is a retired registered nurse, which played a large role in managing her family's health and the many medical crises experienced by her husband.
Sue is an active member of her church and in senior activities. Her hobbies include going to the theater, watching movies, attending family gatherings, and playing Scrabble on the computer. Sue enjoys trivial knowledge, activities her grandchildren are involved with, and listening to almost all types of music.
Forever Always and More: The End of a Love Story is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-327-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/forever-always-and-more-the-end-of-a-love-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/forever-always-and-more-the-end-of-a-love-story/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us