Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Historical Study
January 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmelia Earhart's Faustian Bargain, a new book by Dr. Justin B. Clearsky, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On July 09, 2017, the History Channel aired a television documentary called Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence, which attracted a world-wide audience of 4.3 million views. The highlight of the History Channel's Earhart documentary was a photograph discovered by retired federal agent Les Kinney in the National Archives stamped with official Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) markings. In the photo, a ship can be seen towing a barge with an airplane on the back and on a nearby dock are several people, of which two of them resemble Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan.
For the truth seeker who is interested in understanding the "whole story" behind Earhart's round-the-world flight, who earnestly desires to know who really sponsored and funded the flight; why the Electra was modified the way it was; why the plane crashed in Hawaii; why an identical plane of the same model was in Miami, the same week Earhart departed on her trip; what Earhart really did during the week she was in Bandoeng; why Earhart's radio messages were crafted the way they were; and what really prevented Earhart and Noonan from completing the flight are all questions that are answered in this work (and more), with evidence to back them.
The author's work also devotes one entire chapter to a detailed forensic study and analysis of all that is captured in the Kinney-discovered dock photo and as a result, can once and for all, time-stamp the date the photograph was taken.
A work that reexamines the mountain of evidence that all along, has been staring the world in the face ever since Earhart and Noonan disappeared. A work that is crammed with informative photographs, charts, diagrams, maps and analyses from an author who is now retired and free from all former oaths and obligations formerly made to and given in, the service of "the devil."
Amelia Earhart's Faustian Bargain is a 272-page hardbound with a retail price of $98.00 (eBook $93.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-223-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/amelia-earharts-faustian-bargain/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/amelia-earharts-faustian-bargain/
