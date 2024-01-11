Coconut Grove Arts Festival set to Celebrate 60 Years of Artistic Expression
January 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn 1963, Andy Warhol, The Beatles, and Motown were some of the undercurrents of pop culture. It was also the year that Miami held its very first art exhibition in the historic neighborhood of Coconut Grove. Sixty years later, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival has gone from being a clothesline art display to an 888,400 sq. foot three-day festival featuring over 280 internationally recognized, jury-selected artists showcasing their works of art all along Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove.
Considered one of the top 10 outdoor art shows in the country, this show will once again bring Miami's beloved neighborhood to life as it celebrates six decades of creativity. Coconut Grove has long been considered Miami's original art district. "Before Art Basel, was the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, and this year we're excited to see a lot of new artists and previous exhibitors, who wanted to come back to celebrate the 60-year milestone," said Camille Marchese, executive director. "In addition, we celebrate our president, Monty Trainer, as he prepares to retire."
Sixty years ago, Charlie Cinnamon put together an outdoor Parisian-style exhibition as a publicity stunt for the iconic Coconut Grove Playhouse's production of Irma la Douce. Today, the festival is run by the 501(c)(3), Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association, which has vowed to continue their wonderful tradition by putting on a show that can fund year-round arts programs and scholarships for students who attend fine arts programs in local schools.
The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is slated for Presidents' Day Weekend on February 17, 18 and 19, 2024. General Admission and VIP Collector's Club tickets have already gone on sale. The 60th iteration of this highly frequented outdoor festival promises to display a diversity of styles, textures, media, and colors to fill the senses. According to Marchese, festivalgoers should expect that the art they'll see will be like nothing they've ever seen before. "The 2024 Arts Festival will be an amazing event overall, with interactive kids' activities, a return of the Young Collectors Club, revised culinary experiences, and live demonstrations," she adds. In addition to the festival's signature programs, some brand-new activations will be unveiled just for its 60th anniversary. Stay tuned for more details on the new experiences debuting for the festival's milestone iteration.
2024 Event Programming includes:
• The Young Collectors Club – A true collaboration focused on cultivating the next generation of art collectors. Over 100 artists have donated everything from bronze sculptures and ceramics to painting and photography. Executive Director, Camille Marchese says, "As much as we need to encourage young artists, we also need to encourage those that will collect their art." Artists, both in the show and friends of the show, are enthusiastically supporting this effort.
• Inner Artist – Dive into a world of hands-on DIY projects, tailor-made for all ages to discover and express their artistic flair. From painting and crafting to interactive installations, this is your canvas to explore, create, and connect with your inner artist. Our stage is set for a day-long celebration of live entertainment, with performances and activities that will captivate and inspire. Immerse yourself in the rhythm of live music, witness captivating performances, and be part of the artistic energy that permeates the atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just discovering your creative side, Inner Artists at Regatta Park is your haven for a day filled with imagination, expression, and the joy of bringing art to life.
• Anniversary Lounge - Step into the Anniversary Lounge, an air-conditioned haven that transcends time at our festival! Envelop yourself in nostalgia as you enjoy a panoramic view of past art festivals, appreciating the creative journey that has brought us to this milestone. Leave your mark in the present with interactive displays, and gaze into the future with sneak peeks of what's to come. This lounge is not just a space; it's a celebration of our artistic evolution. Become part of the living tapestry that connects the past, present, and future of our extraordinary festival.
• The Stacks - Nestled within picturesque Peacock Park, this dynamic experience brings art to life with stacked containers housing live mural painting, soulful live music, and intimate DIY projects for all ages. Watch as talented artists transform blank canvases into vibrant masterpieces, feel the rhythm of live music resonating through the air, and engage in hands-on DIY projects suitable for every skill level. This is the focal point where the spirit of our festival comes alive, inviting you to be an active participant in the artistic journey. Witness the vibrant tapestry of creativity that defines our festival – an experience that promises to inspire, entertain, and leave a lasting impression on every visitor!
• Arts & Drafts – Sip, savor, and soak in the creative vibes at our Arts & Drafts Beer Garden! Join us for a unique blend of craft brews and live artistry, where talented craft artists bring their creations to life while you enjoy a refreshing brew with a view. Bury yourself in the dynamic atmosphere of creativity, combining the best of both worlds – the artistry of craft beer and the craftsmanship of local artists. Cheers to a brew with a view and the perfect pairing of arts and drafts!
• Collectors Club VIP – Elevate your festival experience with the VIP Collectors Club, an exclusive and ticketed VIP offering at the prestigious Woman's Club! Douse yourself in luxury with access to a private, air-conditioned lounge where you can unwind in style. Enjoy the convenience of private restrooms, indulge in an open bar featuring premium selections, and savor delectable light bites. With comfortable seating and an ambiance of sophistication, this VIP lounge is your haven amidst the artistic excitement. As a VIP Collectors Club member, you'll receive an exclusive anniversary poster, capturing the essence of the festival's artistic brilliance, and a collectible VIP badge that grants you special privileges throughout the event.
More details about the new experiences and activations coming to the Coconut Grove Arts Festival will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
WHEN:
Saturday, February 17: 10 AM – 6 PM
Sunday, February 18: 10 AM – 6 PM
Monday, February 19: 10 AM – 5 PM
WHERE:
2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
TICKETS:
Tickets are currently on sale at www.cgaf.com and start at $25 online. Take advantage of current pricing and secure your tickets today to avoid higher prices at the door during the event weekend. Special offers on tickets are periodically posted via Instagram @coconutgroveartsfestival.
ABOUT CGAF:
The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is not just about art; it's also the social event of the year. Over 80,000 attendees from across the region pass through the gates of The Coconut Grove Arts Festival to experience one of the nation's top outdoor, fine-arts festivals that dates to 1963. This iconic South Florida event presents 240 internationally recognized artists who were selected during a blind jury process based solely on artistic merit. The jury panel is comprised of collectors, influencers, and educators in the local arts community. Original pieces are displayed in the following categories: mixed media, painting, photography, digital art, printmaking and drawing, watercolor, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry and metalwork, sculpture, and wood. It offers culinary experiences and has featured celebrity chefs including Giorgio Rapicavoli, Ralph Pagano, and Allen Susser. The festival has been honored to have some of the world's premier artists officially create the commemorative poster, including Romero Britto, Guy Harvey, Clyde Butcher, Benjamin Frey, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny, and Alexander Mijares to name a few. The festival is operated by the 501(c)(3) Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association and produced by EngageLive, LLC. Proceeds go towards funding year-round arts programs and scholarships benefiting 20 graduating seniors from local public magnet arts high schools each year. The association also maintains the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Gallery and presents special exhibitions throughout the year at the Mayfair House.
