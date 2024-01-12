Irvington, NJ Author Publishes Art Journal
January 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInk It: Your Emotion Art Journal, a new book by Dr. Comfort Walker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ink It is an art journal for releasing positive and negative emotional energy, allowing the individual time to identify their feelings in a way that words can't. Because words can block the expression of our true emotions and feelings, Ink It offers a strategy for getting in touch with our emotions and feelings through drawing.
Dr. Comfort Walker started this practice to cope with her feelings after her father's death thirty-plus years ago, and it has worked for her through the years. In this book, Dr. Walker shares her strategy, hoping that it can also help someone else.
About the Author
Dr. Comfort Walker is an award-winning teacher. A National Board-certified teacher of students with disabilities. A national board-certified elementary school teacher in grades k-6. An international special education consultant. An instructional facilitator, workshop facilitator, and entrepreneur.
Dr. Walker has worked in special education for over 18+ years as a classroom teacher. She is also a facilitator supporting and encouraging educators to develop a more profound understanding of how to support students' emotional wellbeing. And at the same time, helping teachers rewire many of their mindsets, habits, and practices as educators.
Dr. Walker is the founder of the disabilities awareness teacher support service (DATSS), which can be found at www.datss.org; in this space and beyond, Dr. Walker continues to advocate for best practices for teachers working with students with disabilities. Dr. Walker works with a small select group of teachers looking to improve their skills in being effective and efficient when working with students with disabilities.
Dr. Walker has her Bachelor's in Special Education and Master's in Special Education with a specialization in Low Incidence Disabilities from Kean University, USA. And a Doctorate in International Education at NorthCentral University, USA.
Ink It: Your Emotion Art Journal is a 210-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1527-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ink-it-your-emotion-art-journal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ink-it-your-emotion-art-journal/
