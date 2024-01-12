Ogden, UT Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
January 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEast Of The Dark Nebula, a new book by Johnathan Phillip Blackwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Another thrilling adventure from the mind of Johnathan Phillip Blackwell.
About the Author
Johnathan Phillip Blackwell was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and lived there until age twelve. As a military brat, Blackwell traveled to Kentucky, Tennessee, Colorado, Kansas, and California. He graduated from Washington Union High School in Freemont, California in 1962 and worked for Bishop Moving and Storage in Long Beach before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1964. Blackwell spent sixteen years in Japan and nine months in Vietnam before being medevacked out. He served in the U.S.A.F. for twenty-six years. He later drove trucks, some long haul, for thirteen years.
Blackwell has played guitar in a band, and he also loves to play chess. He taught C141s and C130s Phase II school. Blackwell is interested in plate tectonics, astrology, astronomy, the mind, and making big puzzles, but his true love is writing novels. Blackwell has lived all his goals and then some. He is presently widowed and living in Ogden, Utah.
East Of The Dark Nebula is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (hardbound $27.00, eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-229-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/east-of-the-dark-nebula-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/east-of-the-dark-nebula-pb/
