Watkins Insurance Group Announces Leadership Appointment: Chris Scott Named President, Patrick Watkins Continues In CEO Role

Watkins Insurance Group, a leading privately-held insurance agency in Texas, announced the elevation of Chris Scott from COO/CFO to President, effective January 1, 2024. Patrick Watkins, who has been leading the agency since 2002, will continue in the role of CEO. This leadership evolution marks a significant milestone in the agency's journey toward setting new benchmarks in the insurance industry.Chris Scott, who joined Watkins Insurance Group in 2017, has played a pivotal role in enhancing the agency's financial and operational frameworks. His leadership as COO/CFO has led to remarkable improvements in efficiency, innovation, and profitability, solidifying the agency's position in a very competitive market.Patrick Watkins, Watkins Insurance Group CEO, expressed his confidence in Scott's leadership: "Chris has been a driving force in our agency's success over the past six years. His promotion to President is a natural progression and aligns with our strategic vision for the future. As CEO, I will continue to focus on furthering our mission and vision, while Chris will spearhead our operational execution."In his new role, Chris Scott will expand market presence, advance technological integration, and enhance client service standards. "Leading Watkins Insurance Group into this new era is a privilege," said Scott. "Our commitment to excellence and innovation is unwavering. I am excited to build upon our strong foundation and propel our agency to new heights."This leadership appointment reflects Watkins Insurance Group's commitment to nurturing internal talent and its dedication to excellence in service, innovation, and expertise.Austin-based Watkins Insurance Group is the largest privately-held independent insurance agency in Central Texas. As a partner of Assurex Global, the world's largest association of privately held insurance brokers, Watkins Insurance Group employs insurance professionals in multiple locations, all led by a veteran team of highly experienced senior team members. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefits, and bond solutions guidance for businesses and personal risks of all sizes.